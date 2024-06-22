CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after buying an additional 533,659 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,201,410,000 after acquiring an additional 119,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,214,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $992,442,000 after purchasing an additional 305,564 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $987,041,000 after purchasing an additional 303,512 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $61.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

