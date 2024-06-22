DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $313.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WDFC opened at $221.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $182.53 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $623,053.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $623,053.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 973 shares of company stock valued at $226,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in WD-40 by 57.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

