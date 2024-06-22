Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,162,000 after purchasing an additional 732,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Truist Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after acquiring an additional 883,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $36.79. 9,627,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,088,120. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

