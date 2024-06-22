Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Has $297,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.6% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,362,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after buying an additional 232,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $79.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,650,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,270. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

