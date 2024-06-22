Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Reduced by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $6.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.96. 6,839,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,856. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

