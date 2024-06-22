Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.28 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

