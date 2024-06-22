David J Yvars Group Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 3.4% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $245.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,928,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,763,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.50.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $1,287,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,439,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,989 shares of company stock valued at $160,340,775 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

