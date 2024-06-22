David J Yvars Group Sells 3,675 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

David J Yvars Group cut its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 45,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 83,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 52,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE RVT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 139,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,724. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.