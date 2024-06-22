Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DAWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -1.53.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $160,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,184,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,438.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $1,252,511.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,504.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,184,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,438.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,030. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,575,000 after acquiring an additional 336,281 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Estuary Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the first quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after buying an additional 728,240 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. Finally, Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

