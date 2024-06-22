Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 192.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $160,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,184,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,438.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,184,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,438.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $1,252,511.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,653,504.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,534 shares of company stock worth $3,236,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after purchasing an additional 336,281 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Estuary Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the first quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 728,240 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,230,000. Finally, Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $851,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

