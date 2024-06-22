Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.13.

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.03, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25. Dayforce has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.15 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

