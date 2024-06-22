Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 50,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

