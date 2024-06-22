Decred Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Decred has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for $15.43 or 0.00023994 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $249.06 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00076010 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010503 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,141,863 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

