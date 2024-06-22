DEI One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.64 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. DEI has a market capitalization of $92.04 million and $1.64 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00116254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008956 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

