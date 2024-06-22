DEI Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $90.21 million and $0.98 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00115651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008946 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

