Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,524.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,403.88.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,321.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,294.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,172.95. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and sold 100,833 shares valued at $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

