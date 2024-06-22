Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Holdings Boosted by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,082 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after buying an additional 313,135 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 116,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 210,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 33,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 45.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 242,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 75,703 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.1 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,885. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.