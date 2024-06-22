Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.19

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 165506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DLAKY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.94%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.2193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Lufthansa’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

See Also

