Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,982,000 after buying an additional 910,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,536,000 after purchasing an additional 400,077 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,703,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,544,000 after purchasing an additional 331,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,325,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,104,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,493,000 after purchasing an additional 55,212 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 469,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,456. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

