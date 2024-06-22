Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Bull Oak Capital LLC

Bull Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 434.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 669,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after buying an additional 70,547 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 448,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 292,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $54.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.