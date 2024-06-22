Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,715,000 after buying an additional 534,891 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,783,000 after acquiring an additional 219,728 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,322,000 after acquiring an additional 325,154 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,841,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,814,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFAT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.47. 292,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,494. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

