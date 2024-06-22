Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 238,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 132,592 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 722,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 109,091 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 113,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,461,000.

Shares of DUHP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.19. The company had a trading volume of 899,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,679. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

