Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Trading 2.4% Higher

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,144 ($14.54) and last traded at GBX 1,125 ($14.29). 169,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 331,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,099 ($13.96).
Diversified Energy Stock Down 4.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £510.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,110.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,050.85.
Diversified Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is presently 741.63%.
Insider Transactions at Diversified Energy
Diversified Energy Company Profile
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
See Also
