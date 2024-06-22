DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,601,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,977. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 101.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

