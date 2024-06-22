Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DFLI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of DFLI opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. Dragonfly Energy has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.76.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 50.04% and a negative return on equity of 114.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dragonfly Energy stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) by 174.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,230 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Dragonfly Energy worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

