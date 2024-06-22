Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. 7,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 24,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

About Dundee Precious Metals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

