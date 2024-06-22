e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $214.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.93.

NYSE ELF opened at $205.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

