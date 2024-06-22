East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Trading Up 4.8%

East Side Games Group Inc. (OTC:EAGRF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

East Side Games Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45.

East Side Games Group Company Profile

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.

