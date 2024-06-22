Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) is Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s 7th Largest Position

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.14% of Eaton worth $178,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $216,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $230,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $251,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETN traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.06. 3,068,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,826. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

