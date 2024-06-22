Eldred Rock Partners LLC Acquires 431 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 4.1% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,516,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,974. The company has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

