Eldred Rock Partners LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. Unilever makes up approximately 0.9% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.11. 3,175,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,644. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $56.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 56.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Argus upped their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

