Eldred Rock Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises 5.3% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 25.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.97. 1,663,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $131.65. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.