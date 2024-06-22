Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,205 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 28.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,602 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 21.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,566 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ EA traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.06. 2,993,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,218. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average is $134.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,539 shares of company stock worth $3,089,969. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

