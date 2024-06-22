Energy Metals Limited (ASX:EME) Insider Purchases A$19,737.40 in Stock

Energy Metals Limited (ASX:EME – Get Free Report) insider Shubiao Tao purchased 237,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,737.40 ($13,071.13).
Energy Metals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 88.42, a quick ratio of 110.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Energy Metals
