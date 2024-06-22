Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Raised to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ET. UBS Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

ET stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 77,938 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 513,989 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

