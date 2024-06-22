EOS (EOS) Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $60.52 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000849 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001287 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,497,182,679 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.