Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 22nd (APTO, CARA, CLLS, CTLT, CVV, DLA, EGRX, EVBG, FRBK, HAYN)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, June 22nd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

