Ergo (ERG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $698,842.28

Ergo (ERG) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Ergo has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $76.00 million and approximately $698,842.28 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,259.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.79 or 0.00614370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00115649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00036466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00257695 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00071987 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,968,364 coins and its circulating supply is 75,969,606 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.