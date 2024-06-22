Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.65

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.65 and traded as low as $12.53. Escalade shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 13,082 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Escalade alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESCA

Escalade Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $175.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Escalade Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Escalade by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Escalade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Escalade

(Get Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.