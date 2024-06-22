Ethereum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.78 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $426.87 billion and $7.78 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,491.06 or 0.05435551 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00040134 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00015345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010508 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,276,217 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.