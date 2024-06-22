Ethereum Price Reaches $3,501.16 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $3,501.16 or 0.05448836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $428.11 billion and approximately $10.63 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00040613 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00015482 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010567 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,276,217 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

