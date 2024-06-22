Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 41,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 51,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT opened at $110.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.77. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

