Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.56.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
EEFT opened at $110.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.77. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.47.
Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
