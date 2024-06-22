Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Shares Down 12.2% Following Weak Earnings

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as C$13.26 and last traded at C$13.47. Approximately 102,426 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 20,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.34.

The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of C$122.77 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$994.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

