Executive Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 200.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 66,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.52. 24,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,451. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $205.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.36.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.