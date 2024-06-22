Executive Wealth Group LLC Buys 164,591 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of Executive Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. 8,758,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,624,319. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

