Executive Wealth Group LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,428 shares during the period. Adient accounts for 0.8% of Executive Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Adient by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Adient by 11.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Adient by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 535,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after buying an additional 48,823 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Up 0.5 %

ADNT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. 1,558,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,228. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. Adient plc has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

ADNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

