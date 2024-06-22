Executive Wealth Group LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Executive Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,182,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,791. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

