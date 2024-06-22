Executive Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,532 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Executive Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 620,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 44.2% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 62,639 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 25.7% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 72,567,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,747,498. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

