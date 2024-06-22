Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.65 on Monday. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.71, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $211.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

