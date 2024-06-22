FDM Group (LON:FDM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $384.55

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 384.55 ($4.89) and traded as high as GBX 402.50 ($5.11). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 402.50 ($5.11), with a volume of 89,434 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £441.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1,094.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 386.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 400.99.

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £498.15 ($632.97). In other news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown purchased 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.60) per share, with a total value of £8,648.01 ($10,988.58). Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.15) per share, for a total transaction of £498.15 ($632.97). Insiders have acquired 2,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,452 in the last 90 days. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

